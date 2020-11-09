Town of Irmo settles with homeowner after allegations of discrimination against homeowner with a disability

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– According to the Office of U.S. Attorney Peter M. McCoy Jr., the Department of Justice announced a settlement with the Town of Irmo to resolve allegations of discriminating against a homeowner with a disability on Monday. Under the settlement, the Town of Irmo has agreed to pay $25,000 to a homeowner with a disability over the government’s Fair Housing Act lawsuit.

Officials say the Department of Justice filed a complaint to the U.S. District Court for the District of South Carolina in November 2018, alleging that the Town of Irmo violated the FHA by refusing to allow the disabled homeowner to build a carport next to her home to accomodate to her physical disability. Officials say the homeowner applied for a zoning variance in 2016 to build a carport protecting her driveway and mobility ramp from inclement weather after she had experienced several falls and injuries. Authorities say the town denied this request, so the homeowner submitted a complaint to the Department of Housing and Urban Development which investigated and referred the matter to the Justice Department.

“The homeowner in this case requested a simple, straightforward, and reasonable accommodation: to build a carport adjacent to her own single-family home so she would be protected from the elements and could safely enter and exit her home. She should not have been forced to wait three years for this accommodation,” said Assistant Attorney General Eric Dreiband of the Civil Rights Division. “This settlement is a reminder that the Justice Department is committed to working tirelessly to enforce the Fair Housing Act and protect the rights of persons with disabilities. The department’s lawsuit should also serve as a warning that federal law protects the right of persons with disabilities to be secure in their homes and that the Justice Department will do whatever is necessary to protect that right.”

Following the lawsuit, the Town of Irmo adopted a new ordinance allowing those with disabilities to make reasonable requests for accommodation which gives them an equal opportunity to enjoy their home. The town also granted the homeowners request to build a carport adjacent to her home.

Authorities also say that, as part of the settlement, officials with the Town of Irmo must participate in fair-housing training as well as report any denial of a reasonable accommodation request.