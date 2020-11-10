House republicans plan to introduce legislation addressing election irregularities

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– On Tuesday, House republican lawmakers say they will announce upcoming efforts to introduce new legislation, addressing irregularities in federal elections. The press conference will be at the State House lobby at 2 p.m.

Lawmakers like Congressman Joe Wilson, Representative-elect Nancy Mace and Congressman Ralph Norman will be at the presser. They say the new legislation aims to ensure transparency, voter verification, accuracy and strict deadlines for ballot submission and tally for all future federal elections.