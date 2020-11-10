Tanimura & Antle recalls heads of romaine lettuce for possible E. coli contamination

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Tanimura & Antle is voluntarily recalling thousands of heads of romaine lettuce over possible E. coli contamination. It’s recalling nearly 3,400 cartons distributed in 19 states, including South Carolina.

Each case has between a dozen and two-dozen heads of lettuce and is individually packaged. The labels say they were packed on October 15 or 16. The company says there are no reports of sickness linked to the product, and the recall is being done out of abundance of caution.