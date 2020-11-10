United Airlines beginning to bring back in-flight food and drink services to passengers

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– United Airlines is slowly bringing back in-flight food and alcohol service. Starting November 17, United will resume offering food, beer, and wine to it’s passengers.

This move is a test run that will involve only select flights from United’s hub in Denver. United and other airlines have scaled back their in-flight food and drink service during the pandemic to avoid contact.

United says it will use a touchless digital payment system for selling food and drinks.