Chants football game at Troy Saturday moved to ESPN2

NEW ORLEANS – Saturday afternoon’s Sun Belt East Division matchup between the nationally-ranked No. 15/17 Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (7-0, 5-0 Sun Belt) and the Troy Trojans (4-3, has been moved to ESPN2.

The game was originally scheduled to air on ESPNU.

Kickoff for the conference contest will remain at Noon ET.