FDA approves app to help treat those suffering from PTSD

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Food and Drug Administration believes a mobile app can help people with nightmares. The federal agency has approved the NightWare system as a form of treatment for PTSD patients. NightWare is only available on apple watches.

It allows clinicians to monitor patients who suffer from suffer traumatic nightmares. The app also vibrates when it perceives that the patient is in the middle of nightmare. It can gently wake that person up.

NightWare can only be downloaded with a prescription.