Home intended for the loved ones of veterans set to be built in Columbia

Construction on the Fisher House has been put on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) — Veteran’s Day is all about honoring those who served, and one Midlands group is looking to say “thank you” by helping families whose loved ones are being treated at the Dorn VA.

A group called “Friends of Fisher House” has raised thousands of dollars over the last few years to build, furnish, and staff a home where the families of veterans can stay cost-free.

As a veteran, Bob Scherer says it’s important to have family around if you’re going through medical treatment, but also says the financial toll could be too much for some families to handle.

“Instead of the family having to stay at a costly motel, they can stay at the Fisher House, therefore eliminating a lot of the stress of money and driving back and forth,” said Scherer, a board member with the “Friends of Fisher House” Columbia chapter.

A Fisher House is a home near a veteran’s hospital where families can stay cost-free while their loved ones get the treatment they need.

The state’s first Fisher House opened up in Charleston back in 2018. According to the Fisher House Foundation, there are 90 Fisher Houses in operation which have serve more than 400,000 families since 1990 and have saved families more than $500 million in that span.

After raising thousands of dollars over the last few years, construction on the Columbia Fisher House was set to begin this fall, but the project was put on pause due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Columbia Fisher House, set to be built near the Dorn VA, is expected to have 16 fully furnished suites, a common area, a kitchen, and a laundry room. Whether a family stays for one day or 30 days, it will still be cost-free.

Scherer told ABC Columbia the group has made their first payment on the house, but needs to raise more money in order to stock the home with volunteers and supplies year-round.

“Our veterans are counting on it, they’re waiting on this to happen so their families can be with them,” Scherer said. “We really need everyone’s help so we can say thank you to our veterans.”

With more than 400,000 veterans living in South Carolina, Scherer says having a place for families to stay can be a big step in getting their loved ones the help they need.

“It’s going to be a win-win for both the patient and the family and the Dorn VA because now, they can take care of all the veterans that are coming to them, and offer them a home.”

For more information about the Fisher House and how you can donate, click here.