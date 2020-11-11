OCSO: Santee man charged in shooting death of Columbia teen

Mike Olson,

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– According to the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office, a Santee man has been charged in the fatal shooting of a Columbia teen. On Monday, deputies say they were dispatched to Academy Lane around noon when a passing motorist reported an injured person on the ground behind a vehicle. Investigators say the teen appeared to be suffering from a gunshot wound to the upper body.

Qveyon Brykem

Qveyon Abraham
Courtesy: Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office

Deputies say Qveyon Abraham, 21, has been charged with murder and faces a minimum of 30 years in prison if convicted. The investigation is ongoing.

Categories: Local News, Orangeburg
Tags: , , ,

To get alerts for breaking news, download the ABC Columbia News App for iPhone or Android

Related Posts