OCSO: Santee man charged in shooting death of Columbia teen

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– According to the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office, a Santee man has been charged in the fatal shooting of a Columbia teen. On Monday, deputies say they were dispatched to Academy Lane around noon when a passing motorist reported an injured person on the ground behind a vehicle. Investigators say the teen appeared to be suffering from a gunshot wound to the upper body.

Deputies say Qveyon Abraham, 21, has been charged with murder and faces a minimum of 30 years in prison if convicted. The investigation is ongoing.