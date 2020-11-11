Ring recalling thousands of smart video doorbells after reports of devices igniting, causing property damage

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Ring is recalling 350,000 of its smart video doorbells, after multiple reports of the devices igniting and causing property damage. According to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, Ring has so far received 23 reports of fire involving its second-generation smart doorbells. At least eight people suffered minor burns, and there was property damage.

The safety commission claims the doorbell battery can overheat, if the incorrect screws are used for installation. The recalled doorbells were sold in the U.S. and Canada between June and October of this year.