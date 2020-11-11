Riverbanks Zoo & Garden changes Hoppy Hour date to November 19

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Riverbanks Zoo & Garden has changed the date of the “Hoppy Hour” to Thursday, November 19.

It still runs from 6 to 9 p.m. but you’ll need to get timed tickets to enter.

You need to buy tickets with the following times:

6 p.m.

6:30 p.m.

7 p.m.

7:30 p.m.

Tickets are $12 for Riverbanks members and $15 for the general public; the tickets include one beverage.

You can stroll the zoo after hours and enjoy the sights with a variety of beers, wines and food.

Riverbanks says no one under 21 years old will be allowed in and you must practice social distancing.

For more information on how to get your tickets, visit Riverbanks Zoo’s website by clicking here.