Venues set for SCHSL football championship games

The South Carolina High School League announced Thursday venue locations for this year’s football championship games.

Both sites will be in Columbia with Benedict College and Spring Valley High School playing host to all five championship games between Dec. 4-5.

It’s not clear which games will be held at which venue yet.

The 3A, 4A and 5A championships are typically held at Williams-Brice Stadium each season, but all Gamecock venues are not options for the SCHSL this year.