Sumter Coroner: Father, two sons identified in fatal shooting

SUMTER, SC (WOLO)– The Sumter County Coroner’s office and Police Department are investigating a shooting Saturday night, that left three dead.

According to the Sumter County Coroner’s office, the shooting took place at 1008 Marilyn Avenue.

The coroner reports 61 year old Raymond Davis, and his two son’s, 36 year old Randy Davis, and 32 year old Marcus Davis, all of Sumter, were

pronounced dead on scene.

An autopsy is expected to be performed at The Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston this week.