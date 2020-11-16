Lexington County School District 3 changes in-person learning schedule

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Lexington County School District 3 is changing its hybrid schedule. Starting Monday, hybrid students at Batesburg-Leesville Middle School will begin five days per week face to face instruction. All families in Lexington District 3 will receive a google form today as well that allows them to change their students learning platform for the second semester that starts on January 19. The form is due no later than December 4.

The district will start in-person classes four days a week for students at Batesburg-Leesville High School on November 30. Students will have in-person classes Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays. Wednesdays will be left for virtual learning.