Midlands Mugshots: November 15

12/15

ROBINSON, ERICK MARKEE

ALCOHOL / OPEN CONTAINER OF BEER OR WINE IN MOTOR VEHICLE CARRYING PISTOL UNLAWFULLY PROHIBITED WEAPONS / POSSESSION OF FIREARM OR AMMUNITION BY PERSON CONVICTED OF VIOLENT FELONY WEAPONS / SALE OR DELIVERY OF PISTOL TO, AND POSSESSION BY, CERTAIN PERSONS UNLAWFUL; STOLEN PISTOL-NEWBERRY CO.