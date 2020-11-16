Over one million U.S. children have been diagnosed with coronavirus since beginning of pandemic

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– More than one million children in the U.S. have been diagnosed with coronavirus since the start of the pandemic.

The American Academy of Pediatrics and the Children’s Hospital Association say nearly 112,000 kids were diagnosed just last week, which is substantially higher than in any previous week. The group also reports 133 children have died from COVID-19. However, severe illness from coronavirus is still rare in kids.