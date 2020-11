Irmo Police searching for armed robbery suspect

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Irmo Police are looking for a man accused of an armed robbery that took place Sunday. Authorities say it happened at the Pitt Stop convenience store on Broad River Road.

According to investigators, the suspect showed a handgun to employees in the store, demanded cash and left the scene. No injuries were reported.

If you know who the suspect is, submit an anonymous tip to Crimestoppers at crimesc.com.