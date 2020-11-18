Clyburn reelected as House Majority Whip

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– South Carolina Congressman James Clyburn has been reelected as the U.S. House Majority Whip. The democratic House held leadership votes on Wednesday.

Clyburn released a statement to ABC Columbia News, saying “it is a true honor for me to serve the House Democratic Caucus again in this capacity for the 117th congress.”

Clyburn went on to say he was humbled by the support of his colleagues. Democrats held on to their majority in the House, although republicans did gain a few seats.