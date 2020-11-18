House democrats nominate Nancy Pelosi to continue as House speaker

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– House democrats are backing Nancy Pelosi to continue as speaker in the new Congress, nominating her Wednesday. A full House floor vote is expected in January, and she will need a majority of votes to retain the roll.

While Pelosi is the only woman to serve as a minority leader, she’s also the only woman to serve as a Speaker of the House. If she’s approved in January, this will be her fourth two-year term, but said she does not plan to serve in the role past 2022.