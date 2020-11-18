House democrats nominate Nancy Pelosi to continue as House speaker

Mike Olson,

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– House democrats are backing Nancy Pelosi to continue as speaker in the new Congress, nominating her Wednesday. A full House floor vote is expected in January, and she will need a majority of votes to retain the roll.

While Pelosi is the only woman to serve as a minority leader, she’s also the only woman to serve as a Speaker of the House. If she’s approved in January, this will be her fourth two-year term, but said she does not plan to serve in the role past 2022.

