Police say the holidays are a prime time for car break-ins

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Columbia police want to make sure thieves don’t turn your happy holidays into a blue Christmas. Wednesday afternoon, police and other law enforcement as well as city officials held a news conference asking Midlands residents to be aware of items you leave in your car. Police say the holidays are a prime time for car break-ins.

Among the suggestions for preventing car break-ins during the holidays; always park in well lit areas and put any valuable items such as presents, phones and GPS devices in the trunk.