State epidemiologist updates status of COVID-19 vaccine research

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– State epidemiologist Dr. Linda Bell provided a brief update about a COVID-19 vaccine this morning. She says South Carolina is dedicated to fairly distributing the vaccine, and that no vaccine will be released to the public until it has gone through rigorous testing.

Dr. Bell also stressed that health care workers and essential workers will be among the first to receive a vaccine, as well as at-risk citizens.