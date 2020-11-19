A record number of South Carolinians voted in the 2020 election

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The South Carolina State Election Commission announced that a record number of South Carolinians exercised their right to vote in the 2020 general election. Absentee voters reached records as more than one million South Carolinians voted, over double the amount from the 2016 general election.

Total voter turnout on election day topped 2,533,000, with a new record high of 53% voting absentee in person.

The voter turnout percentage reached 72% this year, the second highest turnout percentage in the past 25 years.