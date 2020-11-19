Dominion Energy warns customers about surge in scams during the holiday season

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Dominion Energy wants to prepare their customers for an expected increase in scams during the coming months of the holiday season. Dominion says this is part of Utility Scam Awareness Week (November 16-20) where the company is providing customers with tips and resources on how to spot and deal with scammers.

“We want our customers to have the information and resources they need to protect themselves against scams,” said Corynne Arnett, Dominion Energy’s senior vice president of regulatory affairs and customer experience.“Utility scammers are very sophisticated, and they use a variety of tactics to take advantage of you. Sometimes they will use scare tactics and a false sense of urgency to obtain your personal information, while other times they will sound friendly and sympathetic to gain your trust. The most important thing to remember is Dominion Energy will never demand payment information over the phone. If you suspect you’re the target of a scam, hang up and you can always verify your account information on the Dominion Energy app.”

Dominion says you can spot a scam if the caller makes threats to disconnect service if payment information is not provided. Dominion also says scammers may ask for payments to be made through money orders, prepaid debit or gift cards. Dominion says they will never ask for payment in these methods, nor will a Dominion employee enter your home asking for payment.

If you are dealing with a potential scammer, Dominion says you should do the following:

Hang up. If a customer is unsure if a call is valid, even if Dominion Energy’s number shows on the caller ID, they should immediately hang up and never provide personal information.

Verify. Customers can verify their account status, balances or due dates by signing into the Dominion Energy app, checking their online account, or by calling the number located on their energy bill.

Ignore. Customers should not respond to suspicious emails or text messages or click on links or attachments prompting energy bill payment.

Report. Tell local authorities about suspicious calls, texts and emails.

Dominion encourages customers to use the app or their online Dominion account to access account information and make payments. The company also says customers can call the phone number on their bill if they have questions.

For more information from Dominion about utility scams, visit dominionenergy.com/our-stories/scammers-and-personal-safety.