SC announces the first flu death during spike in COVID-19 cases

Health experts say the victim died as a result of complications from influenza

(Associated Press) –The state’s first flu death of the season was announced Wednesday.

The agency announced that an individual from the Pee Dee region has died from complications due to the flu.

the person’s age and gender we not released.

The Department of Health and Environmental Control (D-HEC) recommends everyone six months or older receive a flu vaccine.

For more resources on flu season and where you can go to get vaccinated you can click on

DHEC website here