AP: Michigan certifies Biden win; a setback for Trump challenge

LANSING, Mich. (AP)– Michigan election officials have certified Democrat Joe Biden’s 154,000-vote victory in the state. It’s another setback for President Donald Trump in his futile effort to undermine the results of the Nov. 3 election through baseless legal challenges and unsupported claims of fraud.

The Board of State Canvassers confirmed the results on a 3-0 vote with one abstention. Allies of Trump and losing GOP Senate candidate John James had urged the panel to delay voting for two weeks to audit votes in heavily Democratic Wayne County, home to Detroit.