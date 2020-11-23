DHEC: 1,095 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, 5 additional deaths in SC

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control released the state’s latest coronavirus numbers as of Sunday.

DHEC reports 1,095 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and five new deaths in South Carolina. This makes the total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the Palmetto State 194,902 with 3,987 total deaths.

Click here for a summary of cases by county.

DHEC says they received 10,217 test results from Sunday which returned a percent positive rate of 10.7%.

For the latest information regarding COVID-19 in South Carolina, visit scdhec.gov/COVID19.