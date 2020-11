CFD: No injuries in house fire on Colleton Street

1/2 (Courtesy: Brick Lewis/CFD) No injuries after a house fire on Colleton Street.

2/2 (Courtesy: Brick Lewis/CFD) Cause of the fire on Colleton Street is under investigation.



COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Columbia Fire Department says no one is injured after a house fire this morning.

Officials say it happened on Colleton Street.

According to authorities, four people were left displaced.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.