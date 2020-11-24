Jeopardy to be hosted by series of guests, beginning with Ken Jennings

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– We now know who the first interim host of Jeopardy will be, the answer is Ken Jennings. The long-running quiz show announced yesterday it will continue on with a string of guest hosts after the death of Alex Trebek. Jennings will be the first.

Jennings is well known to Jeopardy fans as the man who has won the most consecutive games. Trebek, who hosted the show since 1984, died earlier this month at 80 years old.

Episodes hosted by Jennings will begin taping at the end of the month and air in January.