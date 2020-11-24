White House Christmas tree arrives Monday

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– First Lady Melania Trump welcomed the official White House Christmas tree on Monday. The tradition dates back to 1966. It includes a horse-drawn carriage bringing the tree to the north portico of the White House.

This year’s tree comes from the National Christmas Tree Association’s grand champion grower Dan and Anne Taylor. The White House Superintendent of Grounds visited the Taylors’ farm in West Virginia and selected an 18-foot tall fraser fir to be put up in the historic Blue Room of the White House this holiday season.