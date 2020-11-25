Deputy recovering after stolen car crashes into parked cruiser on I-20

1/2 Kershaw Accident Courtesy: Kershaw County Sheriff's Office

2/2 Kershaw Accident Courtesy: Kershaw County Sheriff's Office



CAMDEN, S.C. (WOLO, AP) – Authorities say a Kershaw County deputy parked at an exit ramp has been injured after a stolen car being chased by state troopers crashed into his cruiser.

Kershaw County Sheriff Lee Boan said troopers had decided to stop chasing the stolen car on Interstate 20 moments before Wednesday’s crash as the car was going more than 100 mph.

The sheriff says the deputy was parked at the U.S. 601 exit ramp when the stolen car topped a hill, lost control and hit the cruiser.

Authorities say two people in the car and the deputy were treated by paramedics.

The sheriff says his deputy was conscious at the hospital and doctors say the deputy will be ok