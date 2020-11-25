Jobless claims show number of Americans out of work on the rise

Americans applying for unemployment benefits rose for a second straight week to more than 770,000

(CNN) New jobless numbers point to more and more Americans out of work as coronavirus cases continue to rise.

According to the latest statistics, the number of Americans applying for unemployment benefits rose for a second straight week to 778,000.

experts say it’s due to the continued burden on the economy from the coronavirus and a recent surge in cases.

Jobless claims climbed from 748,000 the week before.