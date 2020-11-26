RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is hosting a food drive during the Thanksgiving holiday.

You can donate today through Monday, November 30 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Deputies say you can drop off non-perishable items at the department’s headquarters on 5623 Two Notch Road.

Those items include canned meats, canned soup, mac and cheese and oatmeal.

Join the Richland County deputies to help feed a family in need this holiday season!