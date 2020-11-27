AP: 3 arrested for vandalizing South Carolina church

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP)– Three people face charges in South Carolina for allegedly spray-painting a church. WCSC-TV reports officers on a routine patrol spotted the suspects spray painting the Greater Refuge Temple Church in Charleston around 3:30 a.m. Friday. According to police, when officers tried to arrest them they all fled but were subsequently caught and arrested.

Police say 43-year-old Nathan McElwain, 29-year-old Jesse Earle and 30-year-old Sarah Sleeman, each face charges of malicious injury to a place of worship. Earle and Sleeman each posted a $5,000 bond. McElwain is currently behind bars at the Al Cannon Detention Center also on a $5,000 bond. It was unknown if any of them have an attorney who could comment on their behalf.