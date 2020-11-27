DHEC to offer free HIV testing for World AIDS Day

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control says they will be observing World AIDS day, on December 1, by sponsoring a free testing event at local health departments. DHEC says they will offer tests for HIV, STDs and Hepatitis C at no cost.

Health officials emphasize the importance of getting tested in order to stop the AIDS epidemic.

“Every county in the state has residents living with HIV, but many South Carolinians remain unaware of their HIV status because they have not received an HIV test,” said Ali Mansaray, director of DHEC’s STD, HIV, and Viral Hepatitis Division. “It is estimated 16% of the approximately 20,000 people living with HIV do not know their status, meaning that they will continue progressing to AIDS as well pose an infection risk to their loved ones and communities. We must work together to find and link these fellow South Carolinians to health care, for their sake and the sake of our communities,” he stressed.

Additionally on December 1, DHEC will host a World AIDS Day panel, in which the public is encouraged to participate in via a Ending the Epidemics SC Facebook Live. DHEC says the event will feature information about HIV prevention as well as discussions with people living with HIV.

DHEC says 1,546 South Carolinians were newly diagnosed with HIV/AIDS between 2017-2018.

More information about World AIDS Day and HIV testing can be found at scdhec.gov/infectious-diseases/hiv-std-viral-hepatitis/world-aids-day.