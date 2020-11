3/8

HORVATH, RAYMOND EDWARD

RSG / RECEIVING STOLEN GOODS, VALUE $10,000 OR MORE (5 COUNTS) DRUGS/POSSESS < ONE GRAM OF METH. OR COCAINE 1ST OFFENSE WEAPONS / UNLAW. STORE, KEEP., POSS. MACHINE GUN OR SAWED-OF CHOP SHOP, UNLAWFULY OWN, OPERATE, CONDUCT, TRANS OR SELL VE-LEXINGTON CO.