REPORT: Ray Tanner traveling to interview multiple candidates for Gamecock’s HC position

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– According to SportsTalk SC, a source told them that South Carolina Athletics Director Ray Tanner is flying out to interview two candidates for the head coaching job for the Gamecock football team on Friday. SportsTalk SC reports that the first candidate is expected to be Oklahoma’s Shane Beamer while the second is still unknown.

We're told Tanner took extra steps to prevent his flights from being followed, probably not using university planes, there was a Contour charter flight that left Columbia Metro for Oklahoma City at 11:36 this morning. Not saying, just wondering….#Gamecocks — SportsTalk (@sportstalksc) November 27, 2020

SportsTalk also reports that they were told Tanner is taking extra precautions in order to disguise his flights, likely by not using university planes. On Friday, SportsTalkSC tweeted that a Contour charter left the Columbia Metropolitan Airport at 11:36 a.m., headed towards Oklahoma City.

ABC Columbia Sports has not independently confirmed these reports at this time.