Luke Doty to make first career start as Gamecocks quarterback Saturday night

True freshman quarterback Luke Doty will make his first start as the Gamecocks’ quarterback Saturday night, when Carolina hosts No.9 Georgia, multiple sources told ABC Columbia Saturday.

Doty came in last week for Collin Hill against Missouri and went 14-23, 130 passing yards and 1 interception. His 59 rushing yards were the most by a South Carolina quarterback since 2015.

This week, interim head coach Mike Bobo said the team was told who would start against Georgia, but that information would not be released to the public.

South Carolina is trying to avoid a five-game losing streak and its worst start through the team’s first nine games since the 1999 season (started 0-9).