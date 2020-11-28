Prices at the pump drop during Holiday weekend
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–If you’re filling up at the pump this weekend, there is some good news for your wallet.
Gas prices are a lot lower today, than in years past.
According to AAA, gas prices in South Carolina are among the lowest in the nation.
Drivers here were paying around a $1.68 a gallon, headed into the Thanksgiving Holiday.
The National average is $2.10 a gallon, the lowest since 2015, says AAA.
For a look at the latest prices from AAA, click here https://gasprices.aaa.com/