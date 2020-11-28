Prices at the pump drop during Holiday weekend

Crysty Vaughan,

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–If you’re filling up at the pump this weekend, there is some good news for your wallet.

Gas prices are a lot lower today, than in years past.
According to AAA, gas prices in South Carolina are among the lowest in the nation.
Drivers here were paying around a $1.68 a gallon, headed into the Thanksgiving Holiday.
The National average is $2.10 a gallon, the lowest since 2015, says AAA.

For a look at the latest prices from AAA, click here https://gasprices.aaa.com/

 

 

