Prices at the pump drop during Holiday weekend

If you're filling up at the pump this weekend, there is some good news for your wallet.

Gas prices are a lot lower today, than in years past.

According to AAA, gas prices in South Carolina are among the lowest in the nation.

Drivers here were paying around a $1.68 a gallon, headed into the Thanksgiving Holiday.

The National average is $2.10 a gallon, the lowest since 2015, says AAA.

For a look at the latest prices from AAA, click here https://gasprices.aaa.com/