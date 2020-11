DHEC: 1,053 new Coronavirus cases in SC

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control, on Sunday, reported 1,053 new Coronavirus cases in South Carolina and 7 new deaths.

Today’s cases and deaths (scdhec.gov/COVID19)

Health officials say there were 8,279 individual test results reported statewide yesterday and the Percent positive was 12.7%.

DHEC says this brings the total number of confirmed cases to 202,422 and total deaths to 4,050.