Game Time Set for Carolina’s Regular Season Finale at Kentucky

The South Carolina Gamecocks will wrap up its 2020 regular season schedule with a 7:30 pm ET kick in Lexington against the Kentucky Wildcats on Saturday, December 5, the Southeastern Conference office announced today. SEC Network will televise the contest.

It will mark the Gamecocks’ sixth-straight night game and seventh in 10 games this season.

South Carolina (2-7) leads the all-time series with Kentucky (3-6) by an 18-12-1 margin, including a 9-7 advantage when the teams have met in the Bluegrass State. The Gamecocks won in Columbia last season by a 24-7 score.

Here is the entire SEC television slate for games of Saturday, Dec. 5:

Texas A&M at Auburn Noon ESPN

Arkansas at Missouri Noon SEC Network

Florida at Tennessee 3:30 pm CBS

Vanderbilt at Georgia 4 pm SEC Network

South Carolina at Kentucky 7:30 pm SEC Network

Alabama at LSU 8 pm CBS