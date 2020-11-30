AC Flora baseball player killed in vehicle wreck Saturday night
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Richland County Coroner Gary Watts has confirmed the victim from a fatal car wreck as being 17-year-old Bailey Pratt. Authorities say the accident occurred at the 9200 block of Garners Ferry Road around 11:30 p.m. on Saturday. According to officials, Pratt was taken to the hospital, after the accident, where he died about an hour later.
Pratt was a member of the AC Flora High School baseball team. The team put out a message on Twitter expressing their condolences to the family.