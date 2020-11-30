AC Flora baseball player killed in vehicle wreck Saturday night

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Richland County Coroner Gary Watts has confirmed the victim from a fatal car wreck as being 17-year-old Bailey Pratt. Authorities say the accident occurred at the 9200 block of Garners Ferry Road around 11:30 p.m. on Saturday. According to officials, Pratt was taken to the hospital, after the accident, where he died about an hour later.

The Falcon Baseball program sends sincere condolences and prayers to the Pratt family

Rest In Peace Bailey. pic.twitter.com/PeXhoN0G0L — AC Flora Baseball (@ACFloraBaseball) November 30, 2020

Pratt was a member of the AC Flora High School baseball team. The team put out a message on Twitter expressing their condolences to the family.