Walgreens, CVS preparing for coronavirus vaccine distribution once approved

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– CVS and Walgreens are preparing to be among the first companies in the United States to give coronavirus vaccines if the FDA approves one for emergency use. Those vaccinations would take place in long-term care facilities, not retail stores.

In October, the Trump administration announced agreements with both companies to give vaccinations to long-term care facility residents nationwide. Advisers to the CDC have called for an emergency meeting tomorrow.