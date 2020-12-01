DHEC: 1,297 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, 13 new deaths in SC

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control released the state’s latest coronavirus numbers as of Monday.

DHEC reports 1,297 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 13 additional deaths. This brings the total number of cases in South Carolina to 205,004 with 4,091 total deaths.

Click here for a summary of cases by county.

DHEC says they received 7,375 test results from Monday which yielded a percent positive rate of 17.6%.

For the latest information on COVID-19 in South Carolina, visit scdhec.gov/COVID19.