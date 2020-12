One person killed in vehicle collision on Two Notch Road

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol say one person was killed in an accident Monday night on Two Notch Road. Investigators say around 7:15 p.m., a Nissan Pathfinder attempted a left hand turn onto Oak Crest Drive off Two Notch Road and was struck by an oncoming Hyundai. Troopers say the front passenger died , and two others in the car were injured.