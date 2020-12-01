Three Lexington Richland District Five High schools closed Tuesday

Students will not report to the building, but Tuesday will be an e-learning day for students at Chapin High School, Dutch Fork High School and Irmo High School. Information about class assignments will be communicated by teachers. Students should check for assignments through Google Classroom on Tuesday and email their teachers if they have questions.

Wednesday will continue to be a distance learning day for all students in School District Five, and district leaders will continue to monitor staff absences closely to determine the status of school opening on Thursday. Any future announcements will be made using the school’s automated telephone system, the district website, social media and local media outlets.