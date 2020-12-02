Airlines may soon deny emotional support animals free flights

(ABC News) –The U.S. Department of Transportation will no longer consider emotional support animals as service animals under a new rule announced Wednesday, allowing airlines to limit the types of animals that fly for free.

In a revision to its Air Carrier Access Act, the DOT defines a service animal as a “dog, regardless of breed or type, that is individually trained to do work or perform tasks for the benefit of a qualified individual with a disability.” Airlines are “not required to recognize emotional support animals as service animals and may treat them as pets,” it stated.

The revision follows efforts by airlines to crack down on travelers abusing emotional support animal policies. Most service animals are dogs, though miniature horses, hamsters, pigs and even peacocks have flown as emotional support animals.

The practice has “eroded the public trust in legitimate service animals,” the DOT said in its rule, which it said was prompted in part by an increase in travelers “fraudulently representing their pets as service animals” to avoid charges for transporting pets.

Airlines for America, an airline trade association, estimated that the number of passengers flying with emotional support animals in 2018 increased by 14%, following a 60% increase the year before. That rise has also accompanied a “sharp increase” in incidents caused by the animals, from biting to defecation, said the group, which applauded the new rule.

“The Department of Transportation’s final rule will protect the traveling public and airline crew members from untrained animals in the cabin, as well as improve air travel accessibility for passengers with disabilities that travel with trained service dogs,” Airlines for America President and CEO Nicholas E. Calio said in a statement.

The update was also supported by several flight attendant unions.

“It is inappropriate to have untrained or undertrained service animals in confined public spaces such as the aircraft cabin,” Julie Hedrick, president of the Association of Professional Flight Attendants, said in a statement. “APFA praises DOT for issuing a final rule that will create a safe and comfortable cabin environment for passengers and crewmembers alike.”