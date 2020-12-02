Documents from Operation Warp Speed show coronavirus vaccine could be delivered in December, pending FDA approval

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– According to documents from Operation Warp Speed, the first shipments of Pfizer’s coronavirus vaccine could be delivered as early as December 15. The paperwork given to governors also estimated the first shipment of Moderna’s vaccine will be delivered on December 22.

Before this happens, the Food and Drug Administration must authorize each vaccine for emergency use. Officials estimate more than 22 million doses of Pfizer’s vaccine will be produced this month.