Health care workers brace for daunting upcoming months

ABC NEWS– The encouraging news on the vaccine front comes as the number of Americans hospitalized with COVID-19 set yet another record, with patients in the ICU also hitting a high, according to the COVID Tracking Project. Front-line health care workers are bracing for a tough month and urging people to help slow the spread virus, after positivity rates nearly doubled in one week in Los Angeles.

ABC’s Elizabeth Schulze has more from New York.

