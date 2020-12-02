Lexington Richland 5 board votes to move high schoolers back to hybrid learning until Christmas

7th-12th graders will begin this new model of learning Monday

IRMO, S.C. (WOLO) — High school students in Lexington Richland School District 5 will be going back to a hybrid model of learning until at least Christmas break.

This comes after an emergency board meeting tonight in response to three high schools closing Tuesday.

Irmo, Chapin, and Dutch Fork High Schools were forced to close Tuesday due to a large number of teacher absences.

With a growing number of teachers across the district in quarantine and others requesting days off throughout the year, Lexington Richland 5 Superintendent Dr. Christina Melton says having to fill in so many classrooms puts a strain on the district.

“We are concerned about our staff being stretched too thinly and thus compromising the safety of our students, the safety of our community through our operations,” Dr. Melton told her district’s board of trustees.

Coming into Wednesday, all students across the district had four days of face-to-face instruction and one day of virtual learning.

However, the number of students and staff in quarantine have grown steadily. Data from the district shows 487 students and 53 staff members currently in quarantine. Today, the district said 26 students and 10 staff members tested positive for COVID-19.

Several students and staff gathered outside the Lexington Richland 5 board chambers calling for a return for a hybrid model until at least Christmas break. Several held up signs, and sat outside the board chambers pressing signs against the glass.

“We need to get a handle on this now and I think the best way to do that is just to put some distance. Really when you think about it, going hybrid for the next couple of weeks before the holiday only affects about three classes per block because they do A-B blocks, I don’t think that’s a whole lot of sacrifice for us to make for the greater good,” said Calli Scully, a teacher in the district.

Dr. Melton acknowledged the students and staff in her introductory remarks, and talked to some of them following the meeting. Several students held signs supporting Dr. Melton, who originally pitched a temporary return to the hybrid model at a meeting Monday.

After a two-hour discussion, the board listened to the concerns of students and staff, and ultimately voted 6-1 in favor of having high schoolers return to a hybrid model of instruction through Christmas break.

Shortly after the meeting, district officials announced that these students would begin this hybrid model on Monday, December 7. Students in 4K through 6th grade will continue attending school face-to-face four days a week.

“Even though it’s not best educationally for the kids, I felt this was a good compromise for a short period of time and work toward the five-day as soon as it’s safe,” Dr. Melton said.

The board also considered a motion that would have cancelled or reduced the participation in half for all extracurricular activities (including sports) at the high schools during the return to hybrid learning. That was voted down 3-5.