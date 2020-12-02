Lexington School District One passes one-time employee payment package

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Tuesday night, the Lexington County School District One Board of Trustees passed a one-time employee payment package. The payments include about $1,000 dollars for all full-time employees, $500 for all part-time employees working less than 30 hours a week and $500 for employees serving as substitutes for at least 45 days in the semester. Superintendent Greg Little says he wants to recognize the additional job duties and responsibilities that staff had to take on, due to COVID-19.