Sumter County Sheriff: Three arrested, face charges related to November shooting

Mike Olson,

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office says that three individuals have been arrested and charged with crimes related to a shooting that took place on November 24. According to investigators, Christopher England, 25, shot a male victim in the 1600 block of Peach Orchard Road. Authorities say the victim was taken to a hospital for treatment. England has been charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

Investigators say that on the same day, 22-year-old Amari Nicole Hall and 41-year-old Branden Michael Kennon were questioned about the incident and were found to be withholding information. Deputies say they also discovered unprescribed pills inside Hall’s body during a search conducted later that day. Both Hall and Kennon have been charged with obstruction of justice. Hall has also been charged with possession of a controlled substance.

 

