Sumter County Sheriff: Three arrested, face charges related to November shooting

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office says that three individuals have been arrested and charged with crimes related to a shooting that took place on November 24. According to investigators, Christopher England, 25, shot a male victim in the 1600 block of Peach Orchard Road. Authorities say the victim was taken to a hospital for treatment. England has been charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

Investigators say that on the same day, 22-year-old Amari Nicole Hall and 41-year-old Branden Michael Kennon were questioned about the incident and were found to be withholding information. Deputies say they also discovered unprescribed pills inside Hall’s body during a search conducted later that day. Both Hall and Kennon have been charged with obstruction of justice. Hall has also been charged with possession of a controlled substance.